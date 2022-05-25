Watch Alanis Morissette join Olivia Rodrigo for ‘You Oughta Know’ live in Los Angeles









Olivia Rodrigo covered Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ during her performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. For the rendition, she was joined on stage by Morissette herself.

The performance occurred during the first of the singer’s two night run at the Los Angeles venue. Rodrigo is currently in the midst of her Sour tour, which has seen several covers already, including Veruca Salt’s ‘Seether’, Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated’ and No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’. Morissette’s appearance marks the second time Rodrigo has performed a cover with the original artist, with Lavigne joining her on-stage in Toronto earlier in the tour.

Although the performance last night marked the first time Morissette and Rodrigo had shared a stage, the two had a pre-existing relationship. The singers featured together in October 2021 for a Rolling Stone podcast episode, in which they interviewed one another about songwriting and beginning their careers in childhood.

Morissette recently reaffirmed her friendship with Rodrigo during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, stating that she intends to make a “tour survival kit” for the young star.

Rodrigo recently celebrated the first anniversary of her debut album Sour, where she thanked “everyone who has embraced my 17-year-old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process”.

Meanwhile, Morissette has recently announced the release of her first album of meditation music entitled The Storm Before The Calm. In the therapeutic album, Morissette will guide fans through 11 different meditation phases. The music was written in collaboration with Dave Harrington. Alongside the announcement last week, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer released the first track from the album, ‘safety-empath in paradise’.

The full album is set for release on June 17th, ahead of Morissette resuming her world tour, belatedly commemorating the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

Watch footage of Alanis Morissette joining Olivia Rodrigo on stage below.

Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage in L.A. to perform “You Oughta Know.” #sourtour pic.twitter.com/PR5WU3CcqO — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022