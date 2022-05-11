Jack White praises Olivia Rodrigo for "introducing" a new generation to vinyl









If you’ve been following Jack White’s crusade for the protection of the sanctity of vinyl, you already know his thoughts on keeping the medium alive. After a call for major labels to get more involved with vinyl back in March via Instagram, the musician has taken to the platform once more to praise Olivia Rodrigo for her efforts that seem to align with his.

Using the carousel feature on Instagram, Jack White posted a photo of the pair together, as well as a video of a sweet hug, followed by a candid polaroid shot.

In the caption, he wrote, “I had the chance to meet a talented singer and musician today named Olivia Rodrigo. She’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect.”

Olivia Rodrigo is currently in the process of touring her debut album, Sour, and will continue on her US tour for another two weeks before moving over to the UK and Europe, where she’ll be supported by Baby Queen as her opener.

Throughout her tour, Rodrigo has taken to covering all kinds of emo and nostalgia classics, from Avril Lavigne to Katy Perry. Most recently, she covered ‘Just a Girl’ by No Doubt. Maybe we can expect her to approach a Jack White or White Stripes cover sometime in the near future, but it could be a bit too soon to say.

Jack White has also had his fair share of stage stunts recently, such as getting engaged and married to his now-wife during one of his live shows.

Olivia Rodrigo’s European leg of her tour kicks off on June 11th, and you can catch her across Europe and the UK until mid-July.