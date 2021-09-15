Alanis Morisette claims new ‘Jagged’ documentary contains falsehoods and untruths







The 1990s power-pop sensation, Alanis Morisette, has spoken out about the forthcoming documentary on her life, Jagged, stating that it contains various falsehoods and inaccuracies.

The documentary was directed by Alison Klayman, known for her previous work on Flower Punk and The Brink, and it premiered at this week’s Toronto International Film Festival. The project follows the life and rise of the Canadian singer-songwriter who entered the music industry at a young age.

However, in the aftermath of the premiere, Morisette has since provided a statement to Pitchfork, disavowing the work. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of ‘Jagged Little Pill’’s 25th anniversary,” it reads, “And was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown.”

Continuing: “I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

Adding: “I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that I am on tour right now. The other is that, not unlike many ‘stories’ and unauthorised biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true.”

Before concluding: “While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure – I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

Klayman, on the other hand, has remained resolute and hopes that Morisette’s views somehow change. “It was a privilege to make this film and I’m really proud of it,” she said. “Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events.”

Comments