Glastonbury 2022: Lorde screams "fuck the Supreme Court"









Like many of Glastonbury Festival's best performers at this year's event, Lorde found time on the Pyramid Stage to let out her own message on the recent Roe v Wade ruling in America.

The Kiwi singer serenaded the Sunday crowd at the Somerset festival with a plethora of incredible tracks, including beautiful collaborations with Arlo Parks and Clairo on ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’.

Lorde told the audience it “was good to be back” as she delivered an impressive set at this year’s event. However, as with a host of other performers, Lorde also took her chance to share her anger at the recent ruling in America.

Alongside artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde chose to vent her frustration, screaming “fuck the Supreme Court”. Earlier in the event, Bridgers was equally angry.

“Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like fuck you,” Bridgers told the audience. “All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. Yeah, I don’t know. Fuck it. Whatever.”

Watch Lorde at Glastonbury below.

“fuck the supreme court” – lorde pic.twitter.com/jp5CkD5I30 — raf ◡̈ taylor’s version (@foreverrwinter) June 26, 2022