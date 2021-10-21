Gerard Way reveals 'Welcome to the Black Parade' was nearly cut from 'The Black Parade'









My Chemical Romance mastermind Gerard Way has revealed that the band’s emo anthem ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’, one of their biggest hits, was nearly cut from their third album The Black Parade.

To commemorate the 2006 album’s 15th anniversary, the frontman explained that the song was “the hardest one to finish” and that it needed to be “deconstructed and kind of broken in order to rebuild it into something better” before it made the final cut.

Speaking to Apple Music 1 host, Travis Mills, Way said: “Originally, that song was called ‘The Five of Us Are Dying’,” he explained, before adding: “We played it and we really liked it, and I had felt that we needed that one song on the record, that touchstone that kind of introduces your concept, and the lyrics and the themes of that song kind of embody the themes of the record.”

Way also revealed that the band liked the song, although personally, he found it hard to connect with it, he said: “All the other songs had really strong themes and titles and things like that.”

He continued: “But we didn’t want to just give up on the song, so then I started to bring the concept into the musical side of things, where I was like, ‘I want to call this ‘Black Parade’, I want there to be a parade on the record’, and we started breaking the song and reconstructing it.”

Around this time, Way stumbled upon the now iconic piano melody that opens the song, he said: “Once we re-approached it from the perspective of starting with a completely new introduction and a new way to start the song, it helped us fix the rest of it.”

Way humorously recalled: “Anytime it got brought up before we started breaking it, any time it kind of got brought up, especially by my AR, Craig Aaronson, I would just kind of shoo him away about it and be like, ‘Yeah, that song’s about nothing. I’m not interested in that one.'”

Things would quickly change though, and it would become the first single off the record, and subsequently went on to become one of the band’s best-loved songs.

The reformed My Chemical Romance are set to tour the UK in May 2022 after postponing proceedings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments