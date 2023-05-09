Geese release new song ‘Mysterious Love’









American indie rockers Geese have returned with the brand new single, ‘Mysterious Love’, taken from their upcoming second studio album 3D Country.

“This song is about a dozen ‘90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package,” vocalist Cameron Winter explained in a statement. “We like the contrast in mood between the first and second halves.”

“We used to punctuate the very end with one last hit and be done with it, but then one day Max [Bassin, drummer] just kept hitting his drums, and we kept doing the same ending hit for like, two minutes. When we recorded it, there were about 40 hits, but our label begged us to cut them out. We ended up at around 15 after negotiations.”

The new release comes on the heels of the band’s two previous singles, ‘Cowboy Nudes’ and the album’s title track, ‘3D Country’. Explaining the feeling of 3D Country in a press release during the album’s initial announcements, drummer Max Bassin sums it up by saying: “It feels like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

Check out the video for ‘Mysterious Love’ down below. 3D Country is set for a June 23rd release.