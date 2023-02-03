Geese share new song ‘Cowboy Nudes’









Geese - 'Cowboy Nudes' 4

New York upstart indie rockers Geese have returned to share a new song, ‘Cowboy Nudes’. The song is the band’s first new music since the release of their debut album, 2021’s Projector.

Known for their eclectic mix of styles and time signatures, Geese are what most post-punk bands wish they could be. ‘Cowboy Nudes’ steps outside the usual territory of the band: instead of being dark and angular, ‘Cowbody Nudes’ is surprisingly warm and inviting, with congas and bright guitar tones creating a sound that almost feels pop adjacent. There are still wacky tempo changes and skittering beats, but this could very well be the most mainstream-friendly song that Geese have ever put out.

“The song is about life getting better, and more fun, after the end of the world,” singer Cameron Winter explained in a statement. “When we were doing overdubs I wanted to add something Eastern-sounding on the second verse, so I had our drummer Max bring over this busted up sitar we’d had lying around since high school. I went to buy some new strings at a world music store, and the guy told me one pack was $80. I thought he was kidding so I bought two.”

“He was not; sitar strings aren’t cheap,” he added. “I didn’t even end up fully restringing it, I just played the one not-broken string. So you better appreciate that goddamn sitar on the second verse. I’m also proud of the line about falling in love with a tumbleweed.”

Duly noted: nice sitar in the second verse. Also, it’s good to hear that Max Bassin is doing well, considering how the band said that he had been in a car accident a few months prior.

‘Cowboy Nudes’ shows a promising way forward for a young band like Geese. Instead of rehashing their established formula, they seem restless and creative enough to want to explore new territory. A little bit of sunshine and some less-abrasive arrangements sounds good on Geese. Whatever their next move is, which hopefully amounts to a new full-length LP sometime in the near future, ‘Cowboy Nudes’ shows off a solid new direction for a band full of people in their early 20s. The world is Geese’s oyster, as one might say.

Check out the video for ‘Cowboy Nudes’ down below.