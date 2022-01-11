Fontaines D.C. announce new album 'Skinty Fia'









Ireland’s preeminent propagators of post-punk, Fontaines D.C., have returned and announced the details around their third studio album, Skinty Fia.

A traditional Irish phrase that roughly translates to “the damnation of the deer”, Skinty Fia is set to be a closer examination of the band’s Irish culture. Complete with the new single ‘Jackie Down the Line’, the band sound more rock and jangle pop-focused than they have in their past work.

The new album comes less than two years after the band’s acclaimed sophomore effort, A Hero’s Death. Critically acclaimed upon its release, A Hero’s Death garnered nominations for ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2021 Brit Awards and ‘Best Rock Album’ at the 2021 Grammys. They didn’t win either, but that’s because awards shows are dumb.

The band still have yet to play any of the material from A Hero’s Death live, due to the precautions surrounding the ongoing Covid pandemic. With any luck, the band is still scheduled to head out across Europe and North America starting in March, during which they’ll have two albums worth of material to shower their fans with.

The state of post-punk is in constant flux these days, and we seemingly talk about it every day here at Far Out. But make no mistake: Fontaines D.C. are one of the band’s fighting for the top spot, making quality music that isn’t just bizarre for bizarreness sake. Fontaines D.C. are a talented young group with quite a bit to say, and if Skinty Fia is anything like their last two albums, Fontaine’s D.C. just might take their place at the top of the post-punk mountain.

Check out the tracklisting for Skinty Fia down below. Skinty Fia is set for an April 22nd release.

Skinty Fia tracklisting:

1. ‘In ár gCroíthe go deo’

2. ‘Big Shot’

3. ‘How Cold Love Is’

4. ‘Jackie Down The Line’

5. ‘Bloomsday’

6. ‘Roman Holiday’

7. ‘The Couple Across The Way’

8. ‘Skinty Fia’

9. ‘I Love You’

10. ‘Nabokov’