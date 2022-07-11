Foals clarify comments after telling The Strokes’ tour manager to “eat my ass”









Following rumours of conflict between Foals and members of The Strokes’ touring party at TRNSMT festival, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has attempted to explain exactly what happened.

The two bands were performing at the Glasgow-based festival this weekend, and a series of tweets from Yannis’ official Twitter profile had led the public to believe that some sort of disagreement had arisen.

The first tweet read, “Hey one of the 5 unnecessary tour managers of The Strokes come meet me in catering & eat my ass.”

Following this, Philippakis responded to a post which said that someone at the festival had refused to show his backstage pass after being requested it by one of the security team. It was implied this individual was Philippakis.

In response to this, Yannis tweeted: “Total crap. They had a closed stage: invited us up, handed out stage passes. Asked me to show mine, no problem showed it to get on stage to security & tm he then came over & was berating me for not having stuck it on within the minute.”

One of the Strokes’ tour managers has responded to Yannis, hilariously writing on her Instagram story, “You need to at least buy me dinner first.”

In other Strokes at TRNSMT news, many fans have expressed concern about frontman Julian Casablancas’ on-stage behaviour. After appearing heavily intoxicated, some fans felt he might need an intervention, with one fan saying, “Casablancas genuinely looking like he needs help. The man looked unwell.”

Other fans commented on the overall poor sound quality of the show and that Casablancas only managed to be rude to the audience rather than achieving the intended comedy that he usually attempts to reach.

