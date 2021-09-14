The Strokes & Foals to headline TRNSMT Festival 2022







The dates and lineup for the 2022 edition of TRNSMT Festival have been announced, with Lewis Capaldi, The Strokes, and Foals all set to take to the stage in Glasgow next year. Following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Glasgow Green Festival was held this weekend. The event will be held at the usual time of early July next year.

The 2022 TRNSMT festival, which will take place from July 8-10th, will see headliners The Strokes, Foals, Paolo Nutini, and Lewis Capaldi take to the stage. Elsewhere attendees will be able to catch Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid, Jimmy Eat World and The Snuts. If you want to grab an early bird ticket, you can find them here. Early bird tickets go on sale this Friday (17th September), whilst fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets from 9am tomorrow by visiting the TRSNMT website.

TRNSMT is famous for its support of up-and-coming artists, as well as local bands. This year is set to mark the first in an exciting future for the festival. However, the organisers have garnered criticism in the past for the lineup’s lack of diversity. This year’s lineup, too, seems to be defined by a glaringly obvious gender imbalance, with a distinct lack of female artists.

This week, the festival went viral after a festival attendee buried a bottle of Buckfast in the festival site before the event, and then excavated it upon arrival. The Pure Radio presenter, Rory Barraclough, was challenged to head to Glasgow Green before the festival site had been erected and bury a bottle of what is often described as Scotland’s favourite tipple.

When the festival began, huge crowds flocked to watch their favourite artists. The festival was even forced to close its King Tut’s stage after crowds grew dangerously large. One fan was stretchered away, leading organisers to display an image during Becky Hill’s set which said that the stage was “full and closed”.

