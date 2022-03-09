Florence Pugh in negotiations to star in 'Dune' sequel









Little Women star Florence Pugh is currently in talks to star in Dune: Part Two. She will play the part of Princess Irulan, daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV The actress had previously worked with Timothée Chalamet on Little Women, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, she’s waiting to read the script before casting any final decision.

Writer/director Denis Villeneuve hopes to direct the sequel during the summer, which will be based on the second half of the book. The first film ended with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) escaping into the Arrakis desert. From that point on, the book takes a different turn, which means that the second film will be a very different viewing experience from the original. Pugh is keeping busy, as she will be working on Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer as well playing in a biopic about the singer.

The first Dune film was met with acclaim, netting 10 academy award nominations for its efforts. “I was surprised,” Villeneuve said of the cast he gathered. Among the cast stood Oscar winner Javier Bardem, as well as popular singer Zendaya. “I remember going back to my office one day and looking at the wall and saying, ‘Whoa, that’s an awesome team we have put together!’” The director continued: “There was a lot of enthusiasm in the acting community because it’s a beloved book.”

The first film also featured Blade Runner 2049 composer, who created a soundscape that invoked the complexity and contradiction of the book in a number of different ways.

In other Villeneuve related news, the French Canadian director intends on directing an adaptation of Cleopatra and hopes to direct an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke Rendezvous with Rama for Alcon Entertainment. The director will use a screenplay written by David Scarpa, Eric Roth and Brian Helgeland.

It is not known at this time if the film will act as a continuation of the 1963 original starring Elizabeth Taylor and Rex Harrison. The 1963 original has a running time of 251 minutes and stands as one of the longest mainstream movies of all time.