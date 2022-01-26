Javier Bardem dressed up as a Bond girl for Daniel Craig









The tenure of Daniel Craig as the iconic character of James Bond came to an end last year when he delivered his final performance in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. It was an emotional moment for all Bond fans and marked the end of an era, with many speculating who is going to step up to play the role in the future.

Many have called for a new face to represent Bond, including petitions to cast actors of colour as well as a female Bond. The reaction from many fans on the internet have indicated that they are excited to see the future of the character go in a direction which opposes the heteronormative history of James Bond and Bond films.

Craig has been playing the part since his 2006 outing in Casino Royale and has gone on to star as Bond in future films such as Quantum of Solace and Skyfall. However, he was ready to give up playing the role for good after the abysmal experience of appearing in Sam Mendes’ inadequate 2015 follow-up to Skyfall – Spectre.

At the time, Craig famously said that he would prefer committing suicide over starring in another James Bond film and stated that the only reason he would ever do another one is for money. Looking back, the actor admitted that he had some of the most memorable moments of his career in the James Bond films and understood how important the legacy was.

One of those memorable moments came on the set of Skyfall when Javier Bardem decided to surprise Craig on his birthday by popping out of a cake while dressed up as a Bond girl. In an interview, Bardem recalled: “I was supposed to be the Bond girl that night, and oh, my God, I was… I sang ‘Happy Birthday to You,’ my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation. When they told me to sing, I was like, ‘Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?’ And then I try.”