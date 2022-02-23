First look at the new Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'









Christopher Nolan has been planning his upcoming project for a while now and has moved ahead at full steam after his last film Tenet failed to get the kind of response he had hoped for. The project has already attracted a lot of big names, ranging from Rami Malek and Robert Downey Jr. to Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt among many others.

Titled Oppenheimer, Nolan’s new film will paint a comprehensive portrait of the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb”. The director has already made his casting decision for the starring role and has decided to go ahead with Cillian Murphy as the lead actor, having collaborated with him on multiple occasions.

“I’m interested in the man, and what [inventing the atomic bomb] does to the individual,” Murphy said in an interview while talking about his approach. “The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me – I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating.”

The latest addition to this star-studded cast is none other than the director of the highly acclaimed film Belfast – Kenneth Branagh. While the screenplay is written by Nolan himself, the narrative is actually based on the celebrated book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer’s production process will take place in New Mexico, New Jersey and California, with a release date already having been confirmed by the studio. According to the latest reports, Oppenheimer is set to hit the theatres on July 21st, 2023, and in anticipation of that, the team has already released the first still from the film.

Check it out below.

(Credit: Universa)