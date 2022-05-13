FKA Twigs "honoured" to join cast of 'The Crow'









FKA Twigs has announced that she has been added to the cast of The Crow, saying that she feels “honoured” to star alongside the likes of Bill Skarsgård. The reboot will be directed by oft-maligned and perhaps misunderstood director Rupert Sanders, who previously directed 2012’s Snow White And The Hunstman (starring Kristen Stewart) and 2017’s Ghost In The Shell.

Twigs shared the good news via Instagram, revealing: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I will be appearing alongside Bill Skardsgård in the crow directed by Rupert Sanders. I feel so honoured to be amongst such a powerful team and am already having the best time working on my character lewks with the iconic [costume designers] Kurt and Bart”.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Sanders described The Crow as “beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” adding: “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honour to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”

Originally created by O’Barr as a way of dealing with the death of his fiancée, The Crow is a supernatural comic book series that was first adapted for the big screen in 1994. Brandon Lee, who starred in the lead role, was fatally wounded on the set of the production after a prop gun accident. Having filmed almost all of his scenes prior to the accident, the film was released as planned, with Lee receiving posthumous acclaim for his portrayal of Eric Draven.

The adaptation was followed by three sequels – The Crow: City Of Angels (1996), The Crow: Salvation (2000) and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005). All three received crushing reviews, with the final two instalments released straight to video.

There have been numerous attempts to remake The Crow since then, but all have been unsuccessful. In 2017, Corin Hardy hired Jason Momoa to take over the role of Draven, but less than a year later both Hardy and Momoa had left the project. It remains to be seen if Sanders reboot will live up to the high standards of the 1994 original.