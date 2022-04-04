Bill Skarsgård is set to play ‘The Crow’ in new film by Rupert Sanders









Bill Skarsgård solidified his presence within the frameworks of popular culture by terrifying children around the world through his fantastic portrayal of Pennywise in the It series. Since then, the Swedish actor has landed roles in other major productions including last year’s Marvel project directed by the talented Chloé Zhao – Eternals.

While describing his work on It, Skarsgård said: “Normally when you do a movie, you have those mundane days when it’s like, ‘Today is the scene where I get coffee.’ With this character, there were none of those. Everything I did took 100 per cent of my energy. It was by far the most exhausting character I’ve ever done, physically and mentally.”

According to the actor, he was haunted by the scary character of Pennywise himself and he was even visited by Pennywise in his own dreams which made it impossible for him to separate himself from the character at times. “It was in the shape of either me dealing with him, sort of Pennywise as a separate entity of me, and then also me as Pennywise in circumstances that I didn’t appreciate,” he revealed.

Now, Skarsgård is set to star as the lead in a reboot of the 1994 film by Alex Proyas – The Crow. Based on the eponymous comic series by James O’Barr, The Crow is a supernatural superhero project which revolves around the tragic death of a musician who is murdered. Beyond death, he is resurrected to take revenge for his own demise and that of his lover.

While the 1994 film became infamous for being the production where Brandon Lee died due to an accident with a gun, it is safe to say that this new reboot will have much stricter safety measures following the Alec Baldwin incident on the set of Rust. According to latest reports, the film is being directed by Rupert Sanders with a script by Zach Baylin.