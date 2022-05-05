FKA Twigs shares poignant new video for 'Thank You Song'









FKA Twigs has unveiled a touching new music video for her recent single ‘Thank You Song’. The visual is the final instalment of the singer’s “short and punchy” video series CAPRIVIDS which was filmed to accompany the tracks from her mixtape, CAPRISONGS.

The Aidan Zamiri-directed video sees Twigs catch an out-of-service London bus in the dead of night. As the muted swell of background voices gives way to tender solo vocals backed by lush synths, she plummets through the city, staring out the window before being joined by a reassuring and faintly angelic stranger.

Opening up about the clip, Twigs said: “To me, it’s about embracing one’s demons and finding things that are individual about one’s self, to make your life better. The song to me is very personal – it’s really about thanking the person or even the aspect of yourself that’s got all of us through a really challenging couple of years… socially, financially, culturally.”

‘Thank You Song’ is indeed nothing if not sincere. In the reopening verse, Twigs confesses, “I wanted to die/ I’m just being honest”. The last few years have certainly been tough for the singer, who took her ex-partner Shia LaBeouf to court after accusing him of sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress.

The musician’s accusations against the actor date back to December 2020 when she attempted to sue him for relentless abuse during their relationship together. “I guess in a nutshell, ‘Thank You Song’ is about riding with one’s inner demons and embracing them,” Twigs continued. “Those demons can become your angel if you let it.” The video for ‘Thank You Song’ follows on from recent Twigs clips for the songs ‘Which Way’, ‘Honda’ and ‘Oh My Love’.