FKA Twigs announces new mixtape 'CAPRISONGS'









FKA Twigs has announced a new mixtape entitled CAPRISONGS. The announcement comes after the electronic heroine teased new music on her TikTok account on Wednesday, January 5th. She also shared a preview of her new material back in December to coincide with “the first day of capri sun szn”.

Now, via a lengthy post on Instagram, she’s revealed more details about the upcoming body of work, including artwork and tracklisting. She said: “Hey I made you a mixtape, because when I feel you, i feel me and when i feel me, it feels good”. she also added: “CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.”

Twigs explained: “It’s my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create my saggi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my pisce venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again but this time with music and with myself.”

Set to drop on January 14th, it will feature a whole host of lauded names such as Pa Salieu, Daniel Caeser, Rema, Jorja Smith and Unknown T. There will also be takes from Shygirl, DYSTOPIA and her recent collab with The Weeknd ‘Tears In The Club’.

CAPRISONGS tracklist:

‘ride the dragon’ ‘honda’ (feat Pa Salieu) ‘meta angel’ ‘tears in the club’ (feat The Weeknd) ‘oh my love’ ‘pamplemousse’ ‘caprisongs interlude’ ‘lightbeamers’ ‘papi bones’ (feat Shygirl) ‘which way’ (feat Dystopia) ‘jealousy’ (feat Rema) ‘careless’ (feat Daniel Caesar) ‘minds of men’ ‘minds of men (outro)’ ‘darjeeling’ (feat Jorja Smith & Unknown T) ‘christi interlude’ ‘thank you song’

In September last year, Twigs also pledged her support to Join The Chorus, an initiative that is raising awareness of violence towards women. It is working for “collective power to stop the violence that one in three women experience in their lifetimes”.