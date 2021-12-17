FKA Twigs shares new video for 'Tears In The Club'









FKA Twigs has revealed her latest collaboration, this time with a track titled ‘Tears In The Club’, featuring The Weeknd. Twigs’ recent releases have marked a shift towards a more chart-focused pop sound, and this track is no different. However, we’re still given a good dose of Twigs’ dystopian charm.

Released alongside a stunning new video, in which both FKA twigs and The Weeknd end up shedding tears in the club, this latest offering was co-produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho. The Amber Grace Johnson-directed video sees Twigs in a black box, surrounded by a tangle of dancers who seem to practically pull the singer apart with the ferocity of their choreography.

After being submerged in a giant tank of phermaldahyde, Twigs dances for The Weeknd, who – strapped to his chair and unable to take his eyes off her – also begins to shed a tear or two. However, the power dynamic is swiftly changed, and the Weeknd is forced to dance – thimble-sized – in the palm of Twigs’ hand. With more symbolism and allegory than you can shake a stick at, Amber Grace Johnson’s video is a wonder to behold.

FKA Twigs’ new single comes just weeks after the release of ‘Measure Of A Man’, which features UK rapper Central Cee and is featured in the forthcoming Kingsman sequel, The King’s Man. Elsewhere Twigs has also revealed that she is working on a new “deep, emotional, and honest mixtape” for which she is yet to establish a release date.

Set to act as the follow up to her 2019 album, Magdalene, news of the mixtape comes after FKA Twigs announced that she’d written a collection of new songs under lockdown. Describing the forthcoming release, she said: “It’s really deep, emotional and honest, but hopefully more golden tears than blue. I channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing,”

As she went on to explain: “It made my next project thinking about all of you and my friends. It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.” Listing some of the potential guest collaborators on the mixtape, Twigs named the likes of Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca and “lots [of] beautiful others to be revealed soon, and some stun and special collabs”.