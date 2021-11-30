FKA Twigs shares new James Bond-inspired video for 'Measure of a Man'









FKA Twigs is back with a brand new video for ‘Measure of a Man’. The track serves as Twigs’ offering for the upcoming film, The King’s Man, and sees her collaborate with British rapper Central Cee.

Marking the first release from Marv Music, a collaborative business venture from British production company Marv and the Warner Music Group, the ‘Measure Of A Man’ video features exclusive footage from the forthcoming film.

The song and video, which are both faintly reminiscent of Shirley Bassey/Nancy Sinatra era James Bond intros, don’t hold back on the glamour. They are extravagant affairs, defined by a theatricality that Twigs’ herself has pursued in the past. Still, as the singer noted, the collaboration posed a significant challenge. “This song has such a different sound, which is a challenge; you’ve got to really embody the song,” she commented. “For me especially with my vocals, I had to pull a different side of my artistry out”.

This theatricality was also an essential factor in Central Cee’s decision to participate in the collaboration. “What I listen to when it comes to trying to find beats is something theatrical, the West London Rapper began. “It needs to sound like a movie. And that’s exactly what’s going on with this song, it sounds like it’s made for a movie regardless”.

The video sees FKA Twigs in a variety of glamourous and esoteric costumes, allowing her to morph from Hollywood starlet to Kung Fu warrior in a matter of bars. It’s a little unfair, then, that the only costume Central Cee is given comprises a tight-fitting leather jacket and a black beret. Maybe the costume department had already blown their budget by the time they reached him.

The King’s Man acts as a prequel to the immensely popular Kingsman films. Starring the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou, The King’s Man will hit cinemas in time for Christmas on December 22nd (UK).

See the clip, below.