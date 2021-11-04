Young share archival material of The xx, FKA Twigs and more









Young, the label formerly known as Young Turks, has revealed a huge announcement of archival msuic. New and rare material from the likes of The xx, FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek and Sampha is being aired via an online platform the London label has set up.

Entitled ‘Young Then’, the new platform traces the label’s 15-year history in its entirety. It touches on music, films, mixes and photos from its archives to create a tangible experience for audiences. Launched on Wednesday, November 3rd, it was accompanied by a previously unreleased documentary that discussed The xx’s 2014 shows at New York venue The Armory.

Other material the project has resurfaced includes photos and videos from both Caroline Polachek and FKA Twigs, a reissue of Sampha and Jessie Ware’s underrated 2011 collab ‘Valentine’, new recordings from Koreless, and the early mixes of what became Jamie xx’s iconic debut album, In Colour.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, archives can and perhaps should be illuminated,” the label explained in a statement, “Rather than kept under wraps in temperature-controlled basements accessible only to librarians with latex gloves and leftover PPE.”

In other news, back in September FKA Twigs pledged her allegiance to a new global campaign committed to ending domestic and sexual violence. The London born musician appeared in an animated video for the initiative, entitled ‘Join The Chorus’, which was launched by NO MORE Foundation, the Commonwealth Secretariat and GentleForces.

In the video, Twigs called for collective action to stop and prevent domestic abuse. “Home. It should be a space where we all feel safe,” she says. “But for some, home can be a dangerous place with no escape. But while one voice might go unheard, a chorus cannot be ignored. Together, we can help free those harmed by domestic and sexual violence.”

The Join The Chorus campaign will provide tools to governments, NGO’s and the public in 54 countries to tackle the upsurge in cases of domestic and sexual violence during the pandemic.

Check out Young’s archival material here.