FKA Twigs sexual assault case against Shia LaBeouf set for trial









FKA Twigs has received the date for her court case against the actor Shia LeBeouf for alleged sexual battery, assault, and the infliction of emotional distress.

The musician’s accusations against the actor date back to December 2020 when she attempted to sue him for relentless abuse during their relationship together.

According to Rolling Stone, a court date has now been set for a trial on the matter as a jury will hear accounts of the case in Los Angeles beginning on April 17th, 2023.

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, has previously told the New York Times: “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency.”

LaBeouf responded by stating: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.”

Continuing: “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can say.”

Initially, it seemed that the legal progression of the case was headed towards an out of court settlement, but Barnett’s lawyer later said, “the gaslighting has gone on long enough,” and now the case will be brought before a jury.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.