Police footage shows Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting aftermath









The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 due to a faulty prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust stands as one of the most tragic incidents to occur within the film industry, triggering a lawsuit and large-scale investigation into the incident in the aftermath.

Now, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department has released police bodycam footage from just moments after the shooting, showing Baldwin and first assistant director Dave Halls talking to police about the incident, whilst Hutchins receives treatment from paramedics off-screen.

The footage captures the moments after the events at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico when a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition went off. Though film star Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, he claims that he did not pull the trigger, with the bullet injuring director Joel Souza and fatally killing Hutchins.

Later investigations revealed that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, had loaded the prop gun with a real bullet, believing it to be a dummy round. The gun was then given to Halls who missed out on the routine safety procedure, instead, announcing “cold gun” to announce the gun was safe, handing it to Baldwin.

Reading a statement on Monday, Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that investigations are ongoing, revealing: “Various components of the investigation remain outstanding, including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis, (coroner’s) findings and the analysis of Mr. Alec Baldwin’s phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s investigators”.

Continuing, he added, “Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff’s office, we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe district attorney for review”.

See the footage, below.