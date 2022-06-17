FKA twigs releases heady new song 'Killer'









FKA twigs - 'Killer' 6.9

English pop star FKA twigs has just dropped a new single, the soul-infused ‘Killer’. A cerebral piece of pop, twigs’ vocal performance is the standout aspect of the song, and it’s incredibly powerful. It’s not ridiculous to posit that there are flecks of both Beyoncé and HAIM here, and it works well.

An emotional number, the prominent electronic beat carries the entirety of the song, and the electronic textures channel those of the late producer SOPHIE, with heady textures and synths creating something of a dreamscape as twigs delves into a highly personal topic, the dangers of being a woman in love, and heartbreak.

Given the personal struggles that twigs has endured recently, namely in relation to her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, this instils the sentiment of the song with a tangible essence, making twigs’ vocal delivery and lyrics that bit more affecting, a testament to how she writes music that taps into universal themes.

The British vocalist wrote ‘Killer’ alongside Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost, and Jonny Coffer, which has helped to give the music a refreshing sound, as it’s a collaboration, with each individual bringing something new to the table. Produced by twigs, Coffer, and El Guincho, it’s a stellar return.

In a statement, FKA twigs explained: “It’s dangerous to be a woman in love—when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.”

It’s been a busy year for twigs. She released her mixtape Caprisongs back in January, and has released numerous cuts from it as of late, including ‘Honda’, ‘Oh My Love’ and ‘Papi Bones’. We cannot wait for what else she has in store.

