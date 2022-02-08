Asteroid named after late musician SOPHIE









The late electronic pioneer, SOPHIE, had an asteroid named after her by The International Astronomical Union in the summer of last year. Shortly after her death in January 2021, a petition to NASA was launched by fan Christian Arroyo to name the planet TOI 1338 b after the Scottish musician, which attracted over 95,000 signatures. The petition even gained support from SOPHIE’s friend and collaborator, Charli XCX.

This week, Arroyo updated fans on the campaign. Whilst they said that their initial campaign had been unsuccessful, they did delight us all by revealing that another cosmic entity had been named in honour of the late pioneer. RE1, an asteroid discovered by Antonín Mrkos in the Czech Republic, has been officially renamed Sophiexeon.

This change of name was announced by the International Astronomical Union last June. In their files, the organisation described SOPHIE as “a highly influential Scottish singer, songwriter, and producer” who “changed the landscape of pop music in the early 21st century”.

Strangely, in Arroyo’s update, they claimed they were unaware of the asteroid’s change of name. They wrote: “Sophie has influenced so many of us, and now she will forever be part of the cosmos”.

Arroyo concluded: “I thank every single one of you who signed and shared this petition, which itself will be kept up as a memorial to the great Sophie Xeon”.

Tragically, SOPHIE died in January 2021 after falling from a balcony looking at the full moon in Athens, Greece. She was 34 years old. When news of her untimely passing broke, everyone from Vince Staple to A.G. Cook paid tribute to the late icon.

“(SOPHIE) was laser-focused and exceptionally intelligent, but also sensitive and perceptive,” PC Music boss A.G. Cook wrote in his tribute. “It didn’t matter whether we were talking about people or relationships or materials or music — she approached every topic with the love, care and intensity of someone who has truly lived.”

Listen to SOPHIE’s ‘HEAV3N SUSPENDED’ mix below.