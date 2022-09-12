







Guitar riffs are the basis of rock ‘n’ roll. From the early Delta blues of Robert Johnson to the swaggering psychedelia of Jimi Hendrix to more modern masters such as Kurt Cobain or Noel Gallagher, rock music would be without its vital pull without the simple riff factor.

The riff represents the main excitement of a rock track, they’re the hooky central motif that keeps us engaged and begging for more, and often they are so simple that beginner guitarists are left dumbfounded by its brilliance.

Thus, this inspiration has given us many generations of guitar heroes across every genre. The riff is the baton passed from generation to generation of guitarists, keeping the form alive despite a change in the zeitgeist and cultural appetite. This has established the guitar as the instrument of the people, appealing to musicians from different walks of life due to its accessibility and the thrill of endless discovery.

The riff has a universal appeal and has been the making and breaking of artists. Due to the iconic status of some riffs, their use commerciality can be costly, as many companies have found over the years. Join us, then, as we list five of the most expensive guitar riffs in rock history. Expect to revisit some classics.

Check out the full list below.

The five most expensive riffs in rock history:

‘Thunderstruck’ – AC/DC

Whilst AC/DC guitarist Angus Young only ever writes iconic riffs, the one that carries ‘Thunderstruck’ is arguably his finest. Again, it is one that is loved by people from all walks of life, even if they aren’t necessarily rock music lovers.

One of the most expensive riffs in existence, it has also featured in a host of movie titles, including Deadpool 2, Thor: Ragnarok and even 1999’s Varsity Blues. It is said that the track costs $500,000 to use, even if it is just a snippet.

‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ – The Rolling Stones

It’s no real surprise to see a Rolling Stones cut on here, courtesy of their resident riff master Mr. Richards. Not only is the 1965 track a fan favourite, but it is also one of the most well-known riffs in existence. A simple riff played on the A string using only three frets; it’s indicative of the argument that timeless hits are often compositionally straightforward.

Notoriously, when Conan O’Brien’s stint as the host of The Tonight Show on NBC was about to end in 2010, he enacted some fiscal revenge on his nearly former employer. He used the track when introducing a new character to the show, the Bugatti Veyron Mouse.

“As you can hear, the mouse’s theme song is the original master recording of the Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Satisfaction,'” O’Brien said. “Let me ask you a question: Is this appropriate music for a car that looks like a mouse? No. Does it add anything at all to this comedy bit? No, it doesn’t. Is it crazy expensive to play on the air, not to mention the rights to re-air this clip on the Internet? Hell yeah”.

Afterwards, O’Brien noted that that segment cost NBC around $1.5 million. Spicy.

‘Immigrant Song’ – Led Zeppelin

‘Immigrant Song’ needs no real introduction. Featuring that simple but bouncing riff by their resident guitar hero Jimmy Page, this riff has been used in various formats over the years. These included the Richard Linklater and Jack Black classic School of Rock and the criminally underrated cover by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor that featured Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

However, in recent times, the most famous use of the mystical Led Zeppelin III track came in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. It is used in two fight sequences in the film, but after director Taika Waititi used the song in a sizzle reel when planning the film, he and the studio knew the movie wouldn’t be the same without it. However, getting Led Zeppelin to agree to use their work commercially is a notoriously tough task, as Linklater and others have found.

Reportedly, after the band were sent the teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, they understood that the song was perfect for the character. Despite this, it still cost the studio 1% of their budget, a supposed $2,000,000 just for a small snippet.

“When we had the first cut of the trailer and showed Led Zep they understood how perfect the song was for this character,” Waititi said to Business Insider. “I think it wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t start the conversation with them really, really early on”.

‘Start Me Up’ – The Rolling Stones

This 1981 classic by The Rolling Stones is not only one of their most successful tracks but also features one of guitarist Keith Richards’ most iconic guitar moves. Starting life as a basic reggae-rock number called ‘Never Stop’, it gradually morphed into the catchy track we all know and love today.

It was such a success that when Microsoft wanted to use the 14 years later track for their Windows 95 advert – which is now hailed as one of their most memorable because of the song – they had to cough up millions of dollars.

The story goes that Bill Gates personally asked Stones frontman Mick Jagger how much it would cost to use the song, and when he arrived at a random number in the millions, hoping to dissuade the businessman, he was shocked when Gates agreed to pay it. It cost Gates and the company $3 million in the end, but it proved to be a worthwhile gamble, as the company’s reach skyrocketed after the advert’s release.

‘Revolution’ – The Beatles

The B-side to the iconic ‘Hey Jude’, 1968’s ‘Revolution’ by The Beatles is a somewhat overlooked number, complete with a blues-inspired riff that harks back to the legends of old that the ‘Fab Four’ cited as heroes. However, it also ranks amongst the most expensive guitar riffs in history, and its use in one iconic commercial also helped to change how music was used in advertising forever.

The song was featured in Nike’s 1987 ‘Air Revolution TV’ advert, with Michael Jordan in his pomp and the classic footage of John McEnroe complaining to court officials. A black and white masterpiece in advertising, it changed everything for the form. Before the commercial was released, any classic pop song that appeared in an advert was a cover, such as when Sunkist reworked ‘Good Vibrations’ by The Beach Boys.

Nike broke from the norm and used The Beatles’ original. Not long after it was released in March of that year, the Liverpool band’s label, Apple Records, sued them for $15 million, claiming that they hadn’t given “authorisation or permission.”

The ever-wise George Harrison of The Beatles opined at the time that the use of the song in the Nike advert meant that now their songs would be used to advertise anything that included women’s underwear and sausages, and he was right. The wife of John Lennon, Yoko Ono, also said that she thought it might help introduce the band to a new generation, and she too was bang on the money.

Nike stopped running the adverts at the start of 1988, and the case was settled out of court in 1989, in a largely secretive settlement that certainly cost a lot.