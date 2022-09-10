The singer Keith Richards said there are "no superlatives left" to describe









Keith Richards is one of the definitive icons of modern rock, and without his efforts, popular music would be a completely different beast from what it is today.

The resident guitar hero of London’s premier rock ‘n’ roll rabble, The Rolling Stones, Richards’ life is the stuff of legend. Whether it is tearing it up on the fretboard or hellraising off-stage, the exploits he has undertaken over his 60-year career are remarkable.

A genuine iconoclast who has always followed his sense of the self, when it comes to discussing other musicians, Richards is noted for his spiky outlook. With that, icons ranging from David Bowie to Prince have all felt the sting of his vitriol over the years, with Richards labelling the latter “an overrated midget”.

However, this is not to say that Richards is always scathing about other musicians. There is a wide variety of music he admires, from reggae to the blues. To Richards, though, one contemporary was so esteemed that “there’s no superlatives left” to describe her.

A great lover of soul music, Richards once opined that the greatest singer of all time is the late ‘Lady Soul’ herself, Aretha Franklin. Richards made this assertion in 2008 when appearing in a Rolling Stone survey that sought to establish the identity of the greatest singer in history by asking musical icons for their opinions.

“Being the Queen is not all about singing,” Franklin famously once disclosed, “It has much to do with your service to people… your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well. Music does a lot of things for a lot of people. It can take you right back, it’s uplifting, it’s encouraging, it’s strengthening.”

Notably, the connection between Franklin and The Rolling Stones runs much deeper than Richards’ love for her. In 1986, the soul icon collaborated in the studio with Richards and bandmate Ronnie Wood to deliver a stellar rendition of their 1968 hit ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, which remains one of the best covers ever recorded.

Then, the following year, when Franklin became the first woman to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was Richards who was given the honour of inducting her at the Cleveland ceremony, and it was here that he took his opportunity to outline his love for her.

“The dictionary has been used up, there’s no superlatives left, and there’s nothing to read anyway,” Richards said in his speech before erupting into a fit of laughter. “What can I say about Aretha? You’re in baby. My turn next, maybe?” he added jokingly before welcoming her family onstage, who accepted the award on her behalf.

