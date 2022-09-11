Mick Jagger explains how The Rolling Stones song 'Sympathy Of The Devil' was inspired by Bob Dylan









Most songwriters have gone through a period of attempting to emulate Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is no different. His admiration of Dylan knows no bounds, and Jagger once had the honour of observing him in the studio during the making of Blood On The Tracks.

Jagger’s fascination with Dylan began over a decade before he had the opportunity to visit the magician’s lair. Speaking to The Guardian to commemorate Dylan’s 80th birthday, The Stones singer recalled: “I was playing Bob Dylan records at my parents’ house when he was still an acoustic folk singer, but he was already very important, and his lyrics were on point”.

He added: “The delivery isn’t just the words, it’s the accentuation and the moods and twists he puts on them. His greatness lies in the body of work. I was at a session for Blood on the Tracks and really enjoyed watching him record ‘Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts’, with this incredible depth of storyline, surrounded by all these boring people from the record company who he had sitting in the control room. I couldn’t record like that.”

Although he knew that recording like Bob Dylan wasn’t possible, that didn’t mean Jagger couldn’t approach lyrics in the same vein, even if the final result would be incomparable to Dylan. For ‘Sympathy Of The Devil’, The Rolling Stones frontman cultivated a list of influences ranging from Dylan to the French poet Charles Baudelaire and turned them into a rock ‘n’ roll monster.

Satanism is a theme that never goes out of fashion, and Jagger has returned to the topic several times. On this track, Jagger sings from the devil’s perspective, which is the kind of trick Dylan has been cleverly using throughout his career.

Jagger once explained to Rolling Stone: “I think [the lyrics were] taken from an old idea of Baudelaire’s, I think, but I could be wrong. Sometimes when I look at my Baudelaire books, I can’t see it in there. But it was an idea I got from French writing. And I just took a couple of lines and expanded on it. I wrote it as sort of like a Bob Dylan song.”

It was one of the first tracks that Jagger had written without assistance, but he instantly knew he’d struck gold with ‘Sympathy For The Devil’. “I knew it was a good song. You just have this feeling. It had its poetic beginning, and then it had historic references and then philosophical jottings and so on. It’s all very well to write that in verse, but to make it into a pop song is something different. Especially in England – you’re skewered on the altar of pop culture if you become pretentious,” he commented.

Watch the footage below of The Rolling Stones performing ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ live for the first time.