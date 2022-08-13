Five isolated bass tracks that prove Flea is a genius









Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of those musicians you just can’t help but admire. Without even mentioning his phenomenal skills on the bass guitar, it’s Flea’s infectious and fun personality that shines through, making him one of the most beloved stars in the world.

As to Flea’s unrivalled proficiency on the bass, he has laid down a truly unique groove since the Chili Peppers formed in Los Angeles in 1983, though he was complimented most efficiently when long-term Chili’s drummer, Chad Smith, joined in 1988.

Flea constantly shifts the notes around in his basslines, though, like all great basslines, often they are elevated by their pentatonic simplicity, with him focusing more on the percussive nature of the instrument. After all, the bass is a crucial component of a great rock band, as it ties together its percussive and melodic instruments. Of course, we know that Flea can slap with excellent proficiency, but he is also capable of chilling things out, not having to show off all the time, which is the sign of a great musician.

We’re going to take a quick look at five isolated bass tracks that go to show Flea’s funk and groove. Let’s go.

Flea’s best isolated bass tracks:

‘Suck my Kiss’

A perfect example of Flea being able to control himself when required, only offering the notes that most suitably complement the song. The first part of the verse riff retains simplicity before he goes off on a delicious run, then returns to whence he came.

‘Suck my Kiss’ was the third single to be taken from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fifth studio album, Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

‘Can’t Stop’

Here, Flea perfectly follows the rhythm of John Frusciante’s guitar riff, marrying the melody with the rhythm of Chad Smith. The bass tone shifts between just about dirty on the low notes and a cleaner yet deeper tone during the chorus.

One of the most iconic songs in the Chili Peppers catalogue was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and found its place on their 2002 By the Way album.

‘Californication’

It’s interesting listening to an isolated bass track because we see just how central it is to providing the overall feel of a tune. This is evident in ‘Californication’, where Flea plays the classic riff of the song that rolls off the four-stringed instrument.

‘Californication’ was released on the Chili Peppers 1999 album of the same name and shot the band back into fame in the following decade.

‘By the Way’

Another perfect example of Flea being able to mix it up when required. The tune opens with a simple juxtaposition of low and high notes played in a simple melody. Then all hell breaks loose as Flea unleashes his true bass prowess when the tune kicks in full force.

This was the first single taken from the album of the same name and was John Frusciante‘s second release after re-joining the band for Californication.

‘Give it Away’

One of Flea’s funkiest efforts, yet again, he doesn’t overdo it. The bassline gloriously shifts from low end to high and then back again. It’s a bassline that constantly keeps up grooving.

‘Give it Away’ was the lead single from Blood Sugar Sex Magik, which was released in 1991, and reached number one on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.