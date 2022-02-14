Rick Rubin announces new book









Acclaimed record producer Rick Rubin has announced a new book that is set to hit the shelves in 2023. It will be called The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, and although details are sketchy at present, it should be a work on his memories as a record producer.

“I set out to write a book about what to do to make a great work of art,” Rubin admitted in a statement. “Instead, it revealed itself to be a book on how to be.”

UK publisher Canongate have stated the book will be based on the “principles” creative thinkers need to use on a daily basis in their hopes of realising their dream projects. Rubin has form, considering that he’s worked with everyone from Johnny Cash to Black Sabbath.

Like many other record producers, Rubin started his musical career as a musician and formed the band Hose in 1981. Drawn to the burgeoning hip-hop genre that was parading America, Rubin worked with the Beastie Boys on their seminal ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’. Rubin also worked with Aerosmith and Run-DMC on ‘Walk This Way’, a pounding number that fused elements of rock and rap into one package. The single charted on the Billboard top five in 1986.

More recently, Rubin took part in a series with Paul McCartney, as the former Beatle explained the rigours that went into recording many of the band’s most memorable hits. McCartney 3,2,1 was based on a simple concept, focusing the majority of its attention on the two men discussing the bassist’s incredible catalogue of music. The series preceded The Beatles very own Get Back.

McCartney 3,2,1 highlighted the rudimentary technology The Beatles had to overcome. Imitating the guitar hook to ‘All My Loving’, McCartney sympathised with John Lennon, who had to repeat the difficult demonstration for three minutes straight. The mini-series was presented over six solitary episodes and saw Rubin acting as interviewer, as well as host. What’s apparent from the episodes is that focus is key to creative thinking, and it changes the style of a pop song from enjoyable to memorable.