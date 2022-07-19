Emilia Clarke claims she is missing part of her brain after suffering two aneurysms









Whilst filming Game of Thrones in 2011 and 2013, actor Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms, she has revealed. Appearing on the BBC One Sunday Morning show, Clarke explained the effects of the aneurysms on her. She had initially disclosed the information in an essay for the New York Times in 2019.

Clarke expressed her amazement at being able to live a regular life, especially considering just how much of her brain is now missing or is considered out of use. She said: “I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that… There’s quite a bit missing! Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.”

Clarke first suffered a stroke in 2011, following an aneurysm that ruptured part of her brain. Those around her at the time acted with haste, and she was soon rushed into brain surgery. Clarke recalls being unable to remember her name after waking up in the ICU after the trauma she suffered to her brain.

She expressed her desire not to carry on living to the doctors as she feared not being able to work as an actress without the ability to communicate. “My job — my entire dream of what my life would be — centred on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

Fortunately, Clarke recovered and resumed work on Game of Thrones. A couple of years later, she returned to the hospital for the second round of surgery to remove yet another growing aneurysm. After this, Clarke set up a charity, SameYou, to help survivors of stroke and brain injury.

