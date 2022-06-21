How 'Game of Thrones' inspired the 'Stranger Things' villain









It has been revealed that the wicked villain Vecna from the new series of Stranger Things was inspired by one of the greatest forces of evil we’ve ever seen on TV, The Night King in Game of Thrones.

Per an account by the show’s makeup designer, BAFTA-winning Barrie Gower in Digital Spy, the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer used the nefarious character from the hit HBO series for inspiration when developing the idea of Vecna.

“Their brief, really – they were fans of our work from Game Of Thrones, and the character we did, the Night King. And they were also fans of recent work we’d done for Chernobyl for HBO as well, with all the radiation-burn victims,” Gower revealed.

He explained: “For season four they were after an iconic villain, and I think they almost wanted a mix of those two approaches. I think they were basically after their own Night King for Stranger Things.”

Gower then discussed the differences between the two iconic miscreants, explaining that it was dialogue that allowed the brothers to create a character that stayed within the Stranger Things universe whilst doing something slightly different than what had come before. “I think they were after a menacing character, and somebody who had a similar presence to the Night King. Obviously, Vecna has a lot of dialogue, which the Night King doesn’t,” he said.

