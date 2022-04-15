Maisie Williams names her favourite films of all time









The HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones transformed modern media throughout its run from 2011-2019, enthralling fans with its intricate story and complex plethora of characters. Leading to the success of such similar series as Netflix’s The Witcher as well as the revival of the Lord of the Rings franchise with the new Amazon series The Rings of Power, there is no doubt that the iconic TV show dramatically changed television.

As well as the narrative stories that the series inspired, Game of Thrones also introduced a vast amount of actors into the Hollywood mainstream, including the likes of Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden and Jason Momoa. This is without even mentioning the killer of the Night King herself, Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, who became a staple of the series after her smaller role earlier on in the show.

Catapulted to international acclaim from complete obscurity, Williams became a fan favourite of Game of Thrones thanks to her feisty young character and her trusty sword nicknamed ‘Needle’.

Being just 13 years old when she started on the show, however, Williams found it difficult to project her true self on screen and in public when she was playing such a character in the show. As she told GQ in a recent interview: “I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming…And then I also resented my body, because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated”.

Thanks to the popularity of Game of Thrones, Williams has developed a considerable following of fans, appearing on a Reddit AMA back in 2015 to talk about the impact of the series on her life. In this comprehensive conversation, Williams reveals her two favourite films of all time, breaking her two choices down into one serious pick and one frivolous choice.

The frivolous pick goes to the Marvel movie The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Rhys Ifans, the second reboot of the iconic character since Sam Raimi’s original movie back in 2002. Whilst Garfield’s run in the red suit was heavily criticised, he recently regained respect following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home where fans gushed over his reappearance on screen alongside fellow ‘spidies’ Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

As for Williams’ “serious” pick, she opted for the 2011 romantic comedy Like Crazy starring Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence and the late Anton Yelchin. A quiet, heart-wrenching drama, the movie, directed by Drake Doremus, flew under the radar upon its release over a decade ago, proving to be one of the most impressive and insightful love stories of the 21st century.

Take a look at the trailer for Masie Williams’ favourite movie, Like Crazy, below.