Jason Momoa reveals new Aquaman costume for the first time







Based on the eponymous superhero from the DC comics, the 2018 film adaptation of Aquaman was a huge commercial success and established Jason Momoa as one of the most promising actors in the industry. At the global box office, it crossed the $1 billion mark and proved to be an extremely lucrative venture.

Director James Wan explained, “I really wanted the hero to see the different kingdoms that eventually he’ll be king of, right? So he needs to see his subjects, and he needs to see that there are all kind of races of people down there. And one of the races are the Trench people. Going into it I knew that I wanted Atlantis to be very vibrant, to be very sort of magical and wondrous, and all that. But I also wanted to portray, or rather to capture the tone and feel of the ocean to me.”

Adding, “The ocean is big and magical and all of that, but also we’re terrified of the ocean as well. I felt that moment allows me to lean back into my horror roots to do something like that. But ultimately it allows me to really showcase one of my signature shot designs of the film which is a cross-section of the ocean. And you get to see what’s above the surface and what’s below the surface.”

Thanks to the viability of the project, a sequel to Aquaman has already been commissioned and is in the works. Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, this story was pitched by the star Jason Momoa himself. Warner Bros. has acquired the distribution rights for Aquaman 2, and the project has a working release date of December, 2022.

“Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires,” Wan said while explaining the changes in his approach to the material and his own background as a horror filmmaker. “You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy.”

Wan also commented that the reason for the change in conceptualisation, “partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.”

Take a look at Jason Momoa’s brand new costume for Aquaman 2 below.

