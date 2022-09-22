Eddie Murphy to reunite with ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ co-stars in Netflix reboot









Fans of the legendary 1980s Beverly Hills Cop film series have been given an exciting update on the franchise’s future, as Netflix has just announced that some of the most memorable cast members from the original trilogy are returning for the forthcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axl Foley.

The iconic Eddie Murphy will be reprising his role as the detective Axl Foley in the new outing, which has been in production since the streaming service acquired the rights in 2019. It was announced yesterday (September 21st) that the original stars of the series Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot, will all be re-entering the fold, giving the reboot a touch of authenticity.

In the original Beverly Hills Cop, which was released in 1984, Reinhold and Ashton played Detective Billy Rosewood and Sergeant John Taggart, respectively. As for Reiser, he was Detective Jeffrey Friedman, and Pinchot was Serge.

Interestingly, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot starred in 1987’s sequel but did not return for 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III. Hence, fans are understandably excited about the trip down memory lane that the Netflix film is promising.

The upcoming fourth instalment is also to feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, as reported by Deadline in August. Murphy also has a defining role in the film and is producing it alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. It is directed by Mark Molloy, who replaced Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after they left to focus on the now-cancelled Batgirl film.

As for Murphy, this is the busiest he’s been in quite some time. He is to star in the upcoming comedy You People on Netflix. Directed by Kenya Barris, it also features the likes of Jonah Hill, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and David Duchovny. Murphy is also set to play Parliament-Funkadelic bandleader George Clinton in an upcoming biopic.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.