‘Batgirl’ directors are “saddened and shocked” after movie is cancelled









Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have responded to their Batgirl film being axed by saying they are "saddened and shocked" by the news.

The Belgian directing duo are known for their work on 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, as well as episodes of Ms Marvel. They shared a post on Instagram after it was revealed that Warner Bros Discovery would not be completing the DC Comics adaption.

The film had been nearing the end of the post-production phase. The pair wrote: “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will Insha’Allah.”

They also gave praise to the cast of the film and the crew, claiming they “did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life”. The film was scheduled to star Leslie Grace of In The Heights in the titular role alongside Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons, and Rebecca Front. Michael Keaton was due to reprise his role as Batman.

HBO Max had secured the rights to stream the film’s premiere. The film, which had a $90million budget, had already finished shooting and was beginning the test screen process. The decision was made on the quality of the film and the fact it may have had financial constraints.

Warner stated, “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor, and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts, and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

