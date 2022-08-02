Michael Keaton admits he has never seen a Marvel or a DC movie









Michael Keaton made history by delivering an immortal performance as Batman in Tim Burton’s films, a feat many scholars now describe as the first modern portrayal of a superhero. Multiple decades later, Keaton has decided to accept the challenge of starring as Batman again in new projects like The Flash and Batgirl.

In a recent interview, Keaton revealed that he is not familiar with superhero films or the franchises that dominate the industry. According to the actor, he hasn’t seen a Marvel flick or a DC movie in its entirety, even though he claims he is a fan of the superhero movies that have become an indispensable part of popular culture.

He revealed: “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that… It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great, and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

While reflecting on his decision to reprise the role of Batman, he added: “I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. [Marvel and DC] have their entirely own world… So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!'”

Keaton sees this decision as a new challenge that has presented itself in the later half of his career. He explained: “It seemed like fun. [And] the writing was actually really good! So I thought, why not? It’s cool to drop in, and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

