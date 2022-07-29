Ben Affleck is set to return as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel









The iconic role of Batman is always highly sought after, with many talented stars donning the famed costume over the years. Recently, Robert Pattinson accepted the demanding challenge, and he delivered a nuanced performance in Matt Reeves’ neo-noir interpretation of the mythology of the superhero.

While many still consider Christian Bale’s version to be their favourite Batman, some fans had warmed up to the idea of Pattinson’s darker take on the character. According to the latest reports, Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where he will star alongside Jason Momoa.

In a previous interview, Affleck revealed that another Batman project would be too much for his mental health. He said: “I showed somebody The Batman script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.'”

Affleck explained: “I had my fill of that. They said, ‘Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?’ And I found that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. And I thought this should really be made by someone who for whom it’s their wildest dream come true. It was clear to me it was time to move on.”

However, it looks like Affleck has overcome his fear of returning as Batman and is ready to star as the iconic superhero in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. The film is scheduled for a release in 2023, and it stars other big names such as Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe, as well as Amber Heard, whose screen-time has been reduced.

