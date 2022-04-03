Six Definitive Films: The ultimate beginner's guide to Eddie Murphy









“If you’re an artist like a really, really long time, it stops being a performance. I’m not performing anymore. I reveal myself to the audience…I show you some of me. It’s not a show no more.” – Eddie Murphy

Rising to Hollywood fame in the early 1980s for his iconic appearances on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Eddie Murphy was credited as helping to revitalise the show when he joined the team and brought his own brand of frenetic comedy to the small screen. With characters such as Mr. Robinson and a cynical version of the Gumby claymation, Murphy’s efforts led to a significant change in comedy during the ‘80s.

An actor, comedian, writer, producer and singer, Murphy is a man of many talents who continues to lend his hand to contemporary entertainment, with Beverly Hills Cop 4 due to hit cinemas in the coming years.

Starting his career in standup on July 9th, 1976, Murphy performed in a talent show at the Roosevelt Youth Center, a gig that would lead him to adjacent clubs, late-night bars and eventually, the spotlit stage. Having enjoyed over 40 years in the industry, let’s take a look back at Eddie Murphy’s career through his six most definitive films.

Eddie Murphy’s six definitive films:

48 Hrs. (Walter Hill, 1982)

Having risen to prominent cultural success thanks to his role in SNL, by the time his feature film debut rolled around in Walter Hill’s 1982 film 48 Hrs, Murphy was already an established star. Appearing alongside Nick Nolte, the film was released during the Christmas season of 1982 and proved to be a decent success, showing a successful transition for the standup comedian with greater ambitions.

Sparking a whole decade of cinematic success, 48 Hrs wouldn’t be remembered as an enduring classic, though it would be integral in creating the Eddie Murphy we recognise today.

Trading Places (John Landis, 1983)

It was shortly after his 1982 role that Murphy would level up once more, utilising his SNL contacts to collaborate with Dan Aykroyd for the classic American comedy Trading Places, directed by John Landis, a filmmaker who would become crucial for the actor’s further progression. Starring as Billy Ray Valentine, Murphy plays a con artist who switches lives with a snobby investment banker.

Whilst an undeniably hilarious role, Landis’ film gave Murphy a chance to show off his acting chops, proving that he was capable of much more than his comedy act suggested.

Beverly Hills Cop (Martin Brest, 1985)

It was only right that after Murphy’s continued cinematic success in 48 Hrs, Trading Places and the 1984 film Best Defence, he would be offered his very first leading role, proving himself as a true Hollywood star in Martin Brest’s Beverly Hills Cop. Grossing over $230 million at the US box office, the film became the highest-grossing film released in 1984 and the highest-grossing comedy of all time.

Featuring Murphy as Axel Foley, the film is a comedy, crime romp, co-starring the likes of Judge Reinhold, John Ashton and Ronny Cox.

Coming to America (John Landis, 1988)

Enjoying a strong time of commercial success, Murphy strengthened his filmography with The Golden Child in 1986, followed by a sequel to Beverly Hills Cop the following year. It wasn’t until Coming to America in 1988, however, that the actor would see progress, with the new original film further expanding his potential as a dramatic actor and a hilarious Hollywood comedian.

With James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall and Paul Bates, Murphy helped to create one of the most memorable comedies of the ‘80s.

Dreamgirls (Bill Condon, 2006)

Rehashing his classic movies whilst riding a wave of success till the end of the 20th century, Murphy appeared in Another 48 Hrs in 1990, The Nutty Professor in 1996 as well as multiple influential Michael Jackson music videos. It was in 2006, however, that would mark a significant turning point for the actor, appearing in the Oscar-winning music drama with Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Danny Glover and Jennifer Hudson.

Nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in the film, Murphy only narrowly missed out to Alan Arkin, who took the statuette home for his appearance in Little Miss Sunshine.

Dolemite Is My Name (Craig Brewer, 2019)

Establishing himself as a changed performer since his stand-up days on SNL, Murphy continued to produce digestible comedies throughout the early 21st century, with the likes of Shrek and Tower Heist, before turning to drama in 2016 with Mr. Church. Drawing from his career in the industry, whilst the 2016 film was impressive, it was Dolemite Is My Name three years later that would truly remind audiences of the actor’s talents.

Winning several awards for his performance that mixed drama and comedy, Murphy appeared with Craig Robinson, Snoop Dogg, Keegan-Michael Key and Chris Rock, shining out in an ensemble of stars as a pertinent comedy legend.