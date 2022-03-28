Beyoncé makes comeback at 2022 Oscars









Beyoncé has made a comeback at the 94th Academy Awards, performing her Oscar-nominated song ‘Be Alive’ that was made together with DIXSON.

Appearing on an impressive set in a pre-recorded segment, the star took part in an elaborate dance on a giant colourful tennis court. The performance is the first in four years from Beyoncé who opened the Academy Awards with her impressive performance.

Traditionally performed at the Academy Awards, Beyoncé’s performance is the first of five that will be held on the night, with the likes of Billie Eilish also due to perform her original song for the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Beyoncé’s song is from the Best Picture-nominated film King Richard directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, starring Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney.

Nominated for six Oscars in total, the biggest chance for King Richard to take home an award is Best Leading Actor where Will Smith has the chance to take home the statuette.

Take a look at Beyoncé’s incredible performance, below.

Venus and Serena Williams open the #Oscars, introducing a performance from Beyonce of "Be Alive" from #KingRichard. https://t.co/NvsIy7yO2x pic.twitter.com/2CIRKtcsHW — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022