Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith incident during stand-up routine









Chris Rock has spoken publicly for the very first time since Will Smith approached him live on stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped him across the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Performing a stand-up routine on Wednesday, March 30th, to a sold-out crowd in Boston, Rock was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation where he briefly addressed the events of the previous few days. “How was your weekend?” he asks the crowd in an audio clip obtained by Variety, adding, “I don’t have a bunch of shit [to say] about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I’m not… I have, like, a whole show I wrote before this weekend”.

Rightfully mulling over the shocking events of the previous weekend, the comedian further explained, “I’m still kind of processing what happened. At some point I’ll talk about that shit – and it will be serious and funny”.

Rock has refused to follow through with charges of assault against Smith, whilst the latter has issued an official apology online for his actions.

Taking to Instagram, Smith wrote, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” in a lengthy apology post.

With the Academy still deciding what to do about the violent event, there’s no doubt that the shocking moment will go down in history as one of the most infamous Oscar moments of all time.