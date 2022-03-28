Chris Rock will not press charges against Will Smith









Chris Rock has confirmed he will not press charges against Will Smith after the actor slapped him during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Smith took offence after Rock poked fun at his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who shaved her head last year due to alopecia. Pinkett-Smith was diagnosed with the hair loss condition in 2018 and has frequently addressed it both on social media and in interviews.

The comedian joked, “Jada I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it”. In response, the King Richard star then stormed on stage and slapped Rock, who was handing out the award for ‘Best Documentary’. After he sat down, Smith repeatedly shouted at him, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

In his acceptance speech for ‘Best Actor’, Smith addressed the situation and said: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world”.

“I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees,” Smith continued.

He added: “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The LAPD has now confirmed Rock won’t be pressing charges against Smith. “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” they told CNN.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

The uncensored version, should you wish to see it. Will Smith, hang your head in shame. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/I4vW3XwFQt — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) March 28, 2022