'Dune: Part Two' all but confirmed by Warner Bros CEO









Dune, the fantasy epic from director Denis Villeneuve, has finally been released following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and fans are rejoicing over its cinematic scope. With a compelling lead cast capable of cosmic heights including, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, the film looks to be destined for box office success, with a sequel nearing confirmation from Warner Brothers.

Having previously revealed he initially wished to film both parts of the Dune story back to back, Villeneuve revealed: “I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously,” the director told Variety, with the upcoming film being called Dune: Part Two.

Speaking to the publication, the director stated: “For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm. As I was doing the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one. But I’m optimistic”.

Fortunately, for fans of Denis Villeneuve’s new vision, the Warner CEO Ann Sarnoff has all-but confirmed Dune: Part Two, stating to Deadline: “Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that”. Whilst it may not be outright confirmation from Warner Bros, it’s a very promising sign for the future of the science fiction series.

Speaking to Slashfilm, Villeneuve has previously stated that he’d be “ready to go” to shoot Dune: Part Two in 2022, “To go quickly in a movie of that size you still need to make sets, costumes, so we are talking about months,” he commented.

Continuing, Villeneuve added, “But if ever there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I will say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022, for sure. I would love to because I am ready to go, and I will say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible”.