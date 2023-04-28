Dolly Parton could not convince Mick Jagger to perform on her rock album









American country icon Dolly Parton has provided an update on her upcoming first rock album. Rock Star is set to be released sometime later in 2023, with contributions from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks already having been confirmed.

During the initial pre-production stage of the album, Parton expressed interest in collaborating with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on a version of ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’. “Well, I’m doing my best to try and get him on (Rock Star). But I did his song anyway,” Parton told The View earlier this year. “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song with me.”

However, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parton revealed that she wasn’t able to secure Jagger’s participation. “I never got him!” Parton said. “But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I’ll still be runnin’ after him all through the years. Because I’ve always had a crush on (him).”

It wasn’t the first rock star that Parton attempted to court for the album. The country singer had previously expressed interest in reuniting Led Zeppelin for the album. “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” Parton said. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

The impetus for the album came after Parton’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. “When I got nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I thought ‘Well, no better time to do it,’” Parton claimed. “I had always wanted to do it. My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, ‘One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.’ When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me.’”

Rock Star is currently set to feature covers of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’, and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’.