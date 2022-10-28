Dolly Parton wants to reunite Led Zeppelin









Later this year, Dolly Parton will officially be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton initially declined her nomination, claiming that she hadn’t made a rock and roll record yet, but that didn’t stop her from getting in anyway. Now she seems more cool with it, but she’s not backing down from her desire to rock hard on her next album.

“When I got nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I thought ‘Well, no better time to do it,’” Parton says. “I had always wanted to do it. My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, ‘One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.’ When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me.'”

Parton is a bit busy right now filming the movie Run, Rose, Run, but once that’s out of the way, it’s time to bust out the guitars and crank up the distortion. “I’m gathering all that stuff and notifying a few people,” Parton explains. “When I get leveled out from finishing the movie [Run, Rose, Run], hopefully I’m going to have a real good album. I’m looking forward to it.”

Parton even has her eye on a reunion – Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” Parton says. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

Nobody tell Parton this, but the one way to ensure that Robert Plant wants nothing to do with you is by asking him to sing ‘Stairway to Heaven’. That’s the tune that Parton wants to use to reunite Led Zeppelin, but it might be a bit of a tough sell to a man who has paid radio stations to stop playing the song. But hey, if someone’s going to get Page and Plant back together, why can’t it be Dolly Parton?

Page and Plant haven’t recorded together since partnering up on a rendition of Hank Williams’ ‘My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It’ for 2001’s Good Rockin’ Tonight: The Legacy of Sun Records. The pair haven’t shared a stage since the 2007 Ahmet Ertegen tribute concert, during which Plant (possibly begrudgingly) sang ‘Stairway’, which was the most recent time that Plant has played the song.