Dolly Parton's rock album features covers of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Prince









Dolly Parton has revealed her forthcoming rock album will include covers by The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Prince. Parton shared these details during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking to Fallon, the country music icon discussed her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “I’m a rock star now,” she said, clarifying that she “did not mean to start any kind of controversy” when she originally asked for her name to be withdrawn from the year’s nominations.

Parton continued: “When they said they wanted to put me in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I always thought that was for people that spent their whole life working to be in rock ’n’ roll. You know, you don’t see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall Of Fame – although they could! But anyway, I found out it was more than that. So when I realised what it was, I said, ‘If they put me in anyway, I would certainly accept it gracefully’ – which I did.”

This new album can be seen as a reaction to Parton’s recent acceptance into the world of rock: “I even wrote a song about it [‘Rockin’’] to kind of tell the story about it,” she said. “But anyway, I’m very honoured and very proud…. I’m good about timing. I’d always thought I might want to do a rock record – because my husband is a rock ’n’ roll freak – so I thought, ‘Well, if I’m ever gonna do it, now’s the time!’”

Parton explained that the new album, set for release sometime between September and December 2023, will be titled Rock Star. When pressed on the subject of cameos, Parton said she’d been in touch with “some cameo people”, adding that the tracklist will feature “a lot of great, iconic songs” alongside “a few originals”.

Fans can look forward to covers of ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Stairway To Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin and ‘Free Bird’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Parton previously revealed that the album would feature a cover of ‘Open Arms’ by Journey. There’s also talk of an Elton John cover and a plan to reunite Led Zeppelin.