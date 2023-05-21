Deftones releasing special vinyl and merchandise to celebrate 20 years of ‘Deftones’









Sacramento alt-metal outfit Deftones marked the 20th anniversary of their 2003 self-titled album yesterday (May 20th) by announcing a special new vinyl and merchandise.

Deftones is the follow-up to 2000’s White Pony and features the singles ‘Minvera’ and ‘Hexagram’ and other fan favourites such as ‘Needles and Pins’ and ‘Good Morning Beautiful’. To celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary, the group have shared details of a limited-edition red translucent edition of the record.

Alongside the vinyl, other merchandise items, including CDs, t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more collector’s items, such as a beer pong set and incense, have also been announced. All can be pre-ordered on the band’s website. Find our review of Deftones here.

The band’s last album was 2020’s Ohms. “The next one is going to be soft as hell,” drummer Abe Cunningham told the NME in June 2022. “Everyone’s going to weep uncontrollably for months. There’ll be a tissue shortage around the world,” he said. “No, for better or worse, there are never any rules or preconceived thought put into much of what we create. It’s mostly just jamming it out and seeing what happens.”

Earlier this year, Jenna Ortega picked Deftones’ 1998 single ‘Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)’ as part of her ideal Scream soundtrack.

See more 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 20th anniversary vinyl + merch capsule available now: https://t.co/OG99BKyBnb pic.twitter.com/T9lugj0t6C — Deftones (@deftones) May 18, 2023