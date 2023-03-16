Jenna Ortega picks The Beatles, Nine Inch Nails and Deftones for her ideal ‘Scream’ soundtrack









Over the past six months, Jenna Ortega has soared into global consciousness thanks to her titular role in Tim Burton’s Addams Family reboot, Wednesday, which premiered on Netflix towards the end of 2022. Last year, the actor elevated her status among horror fans after starring as Tara Carpenter in Scream V.

This month, Ortega returns to her role in the slasher franchise’s sixth instalment. Beyond her expansive taste in cinema, Ortega has shown herself to be quite the music buff and boasts a great taste in heavy rock and nu-metal music.

In a new promotional interview with MTV alongside some of her Scream co-stars, Ortega suggests songs from Nine Inch Nails, The Beatles and Deftones as music that could soundtrack a Scream movie.

Initially, the group were asked to name a song to soundtrack the intense chase scenes in the movie. Ortega’s co-stars, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Mason Gooding, suggest more traditionally cinematic options, pandering towards classical music. “Like a Mozart or a Beethoven,” Savoy-Brown offered.

When the same question was posed to Ortega, she replied, “It’s kind of a basic one, but it also goes along with this movie: ‘Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)’, the Deftones song. I feel like they’re just trying to get away, that could be an interesting one, too.”

Later in the interview, Ortega reveals that if her character Tara had her own theme tune, it’d be ‘The Way Out Is Through’ by Nine Inch Nails or ‘She’s Leaving Home’ by The Beatles. It’s safe to say she has a killer taste in music.

In a conversation with NME earlier this month, Ortega further discussed her broad music taste, revealing her love for Daft Punk and Nick Cave. “I listen to a lot of Discovery by Daft Punk or Homework by Daft Punk. [Those two albums] have been heavy on my playlist recently. I don’t know why.”

“I think I’m re-going through my Daft Punk phase…the director, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Mason [Gooding; Chad in Scream VI], and I love Nick Cave,” she continued. “We have a collective playlist where we throw a bunch of stuff… and a couple of the songs that are in the movie now are songs that Matt and I were putting on that playlist. We put so much of Nick Cave’s stuff on there.”

See more i love how jenna made music recommendations for them shes so adorable 😭 pic.twitter.com/7wphUEMAp2 — jenna ortega daily (@jennamyIife) March 14, 2023