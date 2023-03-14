Jenna Ortega on the playlist that soundtracked ‘Scream VI’









Scream VI star Jenna Ortega, also known for portraying the eponymous protagonist in Netflix’s hugely successful series Wednesday, has shared the music she’s currently obsessing over.

The young actor began her career as a child star on the Disney Channel before appearing as young Jane in Jane the Virgin. However, aside from Wednesday, the past few years have seen Ortega transition into adult roles, making herself known as a contemporary ‘scream queen’. In 2022, she starred in Ti West’s 1970s slasher homage X and led the fifth instalment in the Scream franchise, alongside other horror projects such as Studio 666 and American Carnage.

Recently, Ortega told NME about the music she has had on repeat. “I listen to a lot of Discovery by Daft Punk or Homework by Daft Punk. [Those two albums] have been heavy on my playlist recently,” she said. “I don’t know why. I think I’m re-going through my Daft Punk phase.”

The actor also discussed her love for Australian musician Nick Cave, whose music features on the soundtrack of Scream VI. “The director, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Mason [Gooding; Chad in Scream VI], and I love Nick Cave. We have a collective playlist where we throw a bunch of stuff… and a couple of the songs that are in the movie now are songs that Matt and I were putting on that playlist. We put so much of Nick Cave’s stuff on there.”

Ortega continued: “There was also a song called ‘I Am Controlled By Your Love’ by Helene Smith. That’s playing in the bodega [in a scene from the film] when we’re crawling and that is a song that I introduced to Matt on the last [movie]. Music is a big thing for us.”

The soundtrack for Scream VI contains music by Denzel Curry, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Girl in Red and more. ‘Red Right Hand’ by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, a staple of the franchise, features once again.