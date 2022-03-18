Def Leppard release new single 'Kick'









Def Leppard has just announced the release of their first album in years, and have unveiled the first single out to the public at large. Diamond Star Halos is the heavy-metal band’s 12th full-length album and proves to be their first since 2015. The album will be released on May 27th, and their first single has just been unleashed to the record-buying public at large.

The band are renowned for their longevity, particularly because they’ve enjoyed unparalleled success for the best part of 40 years now. They’ve overcome some personal hurdles, including Rick Allen’s vehicular accident, that cost him one of his arms. Allen overcame the difficulty to play the drums with the band on their 20 million-copy selling Hysteria. The album featured such numbers as ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’, ‘Animal’, ‘Love Bites’ and the six-minute title track.

Much of the album was recorded in Dublin, and vocalist Joe Elliott lived in Ireland for a time. The band enjoyed continued success into the 1990s, and the band performed with the surviving members of Queen for the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert. The band performed ‘Tie You Mother Down’ with songwriter Brian May.

The band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, which delighted the band. “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and its legendary invisible panel have always preferred the likes of Loudon Wainwright and the Velvet Underground to your Mötley Crues and Def Leppards,” Elliott admitted. “We didn’t care about being in a club they didn’t want us to be a member of, but in 2012 a Fan Vote was introduced and guess who this year got the biggest Fan Vote ever? Yep, those unlikely lads from Sheffield!”

More recently, Def Leppard launched a countdown teaser on their website in preparation for Diamond Star Halos announcement.

A panel was given to each individual member- Allen, Elliott, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage – giving the members an individual platform to offer a prediction for what the future will hold for them and their music.

Stream the newly released Def Leppard single ‘Kick’ below.