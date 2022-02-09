Eddie Vedder shoots back at Mötley Crüe in continued dispute









Pearl Jam songwriter Eddie Vedder has shot back at Nikki Sixx after the Mötley Crüe bassist called Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history”. In a war of words that recall the barbed remarks between Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher during the mid-1990s, the feud purportedly began when Vedder described Sixx’s band as “vacuous”.

The Mötley Crüe bassist shot back on Twitter, leading Pearl Jam to tweet “We [love] our bored fans”. On February 6th, Vedder made a curious comment and one that seemed to be aimed at Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Before introducing his drummer onstage, Vedder remarked: “That drum kit – that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of – does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out”.

The drummer in question is Chad Smith, who is best known for his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Smith has also performed with Van Halen bandmates Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar in heavy-metal off-shoot Chickenfoot, and currently fronts the instrumental band Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats. Vedder’s jab is interesting, precisely because Tommy Lee tends to use elevators and other gimmicks when he performs his drum solos.

The Pearl Jam singer is touring with The Earthlings, a backing group that got their name from Vedder’s solo album, Earthling. The backing band features Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and Academy Award-winning Irish songwriter Glen Hansard.

In other Mötley Crüe related news, the hair-metal band plan to bring their sound back to the stage in 2022. Sixx seems excited at the prospect of touring again. “What I love is when people come to the show, they’re, like, ‘That lighting show was crazy,'” Sixx explained in 2021. “And we like to make it so that you, as the fan, can come to the show and just the dig the show and not think about it”.

Sixx doubles as the band’s bassist and musical director. Sixx is credited with many of the lyrics that were heard on the albums during the 1980s, while drummer Tommy Lee contributed to the melodies. ‘Home Sweet Home’ is credited to the pair.